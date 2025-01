A British choir of 17 people between the ages of 87 and 99 was named the world's oldest choir by Guinness World Records. Photo courtesy of Runwood Homes

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A British choir of 17 people with an average age of 94 was officially named the world's oldest choir by Guinness World Records. The choir, dubbed the Prime Timers, was composed of 17 members ranging in age from 87 to 99 years old when they took to the stage for their Christmas concert Dec. 19. Advertisement

A Guinness World Records adjudicator was in the audience and confirmed after the performance that the group broke the record for the oldest choir.

The singers were all residents from seven care homes run by Runwood Homes, which is based in Stratford-Upon-Avon.

The concert at Crowne Plaza Hotel's Grand Ballroom also featured an appearance by singer Tony Christie, who joined the choir for performances of "Amarillo" and "Silent Night."