Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush put his juggling skills to the test to break the record for the fastest time to make 10 alternating hits of a table tennis ball on bottle caps.

Rush, who holds the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles, took on the challenge during a visit to the organization's headquarters in London.

Rush said he initially thought the task would be easy, but he soon had roadblocks, including finding bottle caps that were large enough to hit the balls but small enough to conform to Guinness' standards.

The previous record stood at 4.18 seconds, and Rush was able to halve that time with a new record of 2.09 seconds.