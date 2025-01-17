Trending
Jan. 17, 2025 / 8:47 AM

Clerk's pick lands customer $500K lotto win in South Carolina

By UPI Staff
A customer asked the store clerk at a convenience store in Manning, South Carolina, to choose their lottery ticket -- and won $500,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Sometimes, a little trust goes a long way -- especially at the Carolina Pantry #8 on Sumter Highway in Manning, South Carolina.

A customer walked into the convenience store looking for a lottery ticket and let the store clerk choose for them. That $10 Shimmering Riches scratch-off turned out to be a life-changing decision, winning the customer $500,000.

The anonymous winner recalled thinking, "Let it be the big one." Moments later, their wish came true.

"I fell to my knees," the winner said when claiming the next-to-last top prize in the game. "This has changed my life."

The odds of winning half-a-million dollars in the Shimmering Riches game is one in 1,128,000. The Manning store earned a $5,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

In December, a Kalamazoo County, Mich., man hit the jackpot with a $626,575 Fantasy 5 win, thanks to a set of numbers made up of special dates. He had played those same numbers for 25 years.

