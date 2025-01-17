Clerk's pick lands customer $500K lotto win in South Carolina

|Advertisement
The anonymous winner recalled thinking, "Let it be the big one." Moments later, their wish came true.
"I fell to my knees," the winner said when claiming the next-to-last top prize in the game. "This has changed my life."
The odds of winning half-a-million dollars in the Shimmering Riches game is one in 1,128,000. The Manning store earned a $5,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.
In December, a Kalamazoo County, Mich., man hit the jackpot with a $626,575 Fantasy 5 win, thanks to a set of numbers made up of special dates. He had played those same numbers for 25 years.