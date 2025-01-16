Michigan man wins $626,575 Fantasy 5 jackpot with special numbers

|Advertisement
"I have been playing this specific set of numbers made up of special dates for about 25 years," the man said. "My wife checked the ticket after the drawing and woke me up right away to tell me the big news. When she said I'd won the jackpot, I couldn't believe it!"
The winner recently claimed his prize at Michigan Lottery headquarters. He plans to use the money for home improvements and investments and to share it with his family.
Earlier this month, a Maryland woman won $50,000 from a Pick 5 lottery drawing with numbers that came to her in a dream.