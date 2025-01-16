Michigan man wins $626,575 Fantasy 5 jackpot with special numbers

A Michigan man hit the jackpot with a $626,575 Fantasy 5 win. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A Kalamazoo County, Mich., man hit the jackpot with a $626,575 Fantasy 5 win, thanks to a set of numbers he has played for 25 years. The 56-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, matched all five numbers in the Dec. 16 drawing: 03-07-10-27-29. He purchased his winning ticket at Exit 76 - Portage, located at 9950 Shaver Road in Portage.

"I have been playing this specific set of numbers made up of special dates for about 25 years," the man said. "My wife checked the ticket after the drawing and woke me up right away to tell me the big news. When she said I'd won the jackpot, I couldn't believe it!"

The winner recently claimed his prize at Michigan Lottery headquarters. He plans to use the money for home improvements and investments and to share it with his family.

