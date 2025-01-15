Unwanted video game interruption turns out to be $50,000 lottery prize

|Advertisement
"My buddy calls me up and says, 'Hey, you got a minute?'" the man recalled. "I'm like, 'I'm in the middle of a video game; I can't pause. What's up?'"
The call turned out to be more fortuitous than expected.
"He said, 'No, you're going to want to get off for this.' So I was like, 'Alright, this is serious now,'" he laughed. "He asked me to check the winning numbers on the [Missouri Lottery] website."
The two men had purchased a Powerball ticket together at the Price Chopper store in Liberty, and their ticket turned out to be a $50,000 winner in the Dec. 2 drawing.
"I was like, 'Bro, did we just...? Yeah, we did!'" he said. "My buddy now calls me Richie Rich."