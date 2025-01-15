Trending
Odd News
Jan. 15, 2025 / 1:40 PM

Escaped cow drops by Kansas State University campus

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Multiple agencies responded when an escaped cow took a stroll through a Kansas city -- and even paid a visit to the Kansas State University campus.

Kansas State University Police said on social media that officers "responded to an udderly unique call" when the cow spotted wandering through Manhattan arrived on campus about 10:17 a.m. Tuesday.

The Riley County Police Department said the cow had also been spotted around the local country club.

Police from both departments pursued the cow with help from Riley County EMS, the Manhattan Fire Department, City of Manhattan Animal Control and personnel from the K-State Veterinary Hospital.

"With some careful maneuvering -- and maybe a few 'please moooove along' requests, responders were able to safely get the cow into a trailer," university police wrote.

