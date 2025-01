Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Employees at a doctor's office in Michigan handled an unusual breaking-and-entering situation when a deer crashed in through a window.

Workers at Putman Family Medicine in Caro said the deer burst into the building through a window on Tuesday and became lost in the building.

A video from the scene shows the deer attempting unsuccessfully to exit through a closed window.

Staff were eventually able to usher the deer to an exit and it ran back off into the wild.

Security cameras at a Tennessee gym recorded a similar situation in November when a deer entered by breaking a window. The deer ran through Competitive Edge and Fitness on Lebanon Pike in Hermitage and spent about two hours trapped in a locker room before being safely removed.