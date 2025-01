A 16-year-old blind and deaf dog was found stuck in a fence a half mile from his Mississippi home after going missing for three days. Photo courtesy of the Horn Lake Animal Shelter/Facebook

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers were able to reunite a blind and deaf Mississippi dog with his owner after the canine wandered away from home and was found stuck in a fence three days later. The Horn Lake Animal Shelter said on social media that police dispatchers contacted the facility to pass on a report of a dog caught in a fence. Advertisement

A responding rescuer immediately recognized the canine as Bobo, a 16-year-old blind and deaf Yorkie who had been missing from his home for three days.

The shelter said Bobo had somehow managed to wander more than a half mile from home before getting stuck in the fence.

"Bobo is alive, safe and back home because someone in our community saw a little dog that needed help and didn't look the other way," the post said.