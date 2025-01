U.S. Forest Service rangers came to the rescue of a goose found at an elevation of 10,000 feet on California's Mount Shasta. Photo courtesy of U.S. Forest Service - Shasta-Trinity National Forest/Facebook

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Forest Service said rangers stationed in the California mountains came to the rescue of "a particularly unprepared Mount Shasta climber" -- a goose. The Forest Service's Shasta-Trinity National Forest team said on social media that rangers stationed at the Mount Shasta Avalanche Center were on a routine patrol when they came across a goose that somehow ended up at Old Ski Bowl at an elevation of 10,000 feet. Advertisement

"Upon our rangers' arrival, the climber (flyer?) had on only one layer of down and was neither prepared for the temperature nor overnight camping," the post said.

Rangers Nick Meyers and Eric Falconer "were able to offer the goose a quick descent to a local pond at lower elevations before returning to regular duties," officials wrote.