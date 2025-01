Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A photographer and a model broke their own Guinness World Record with help from a diving expert by conducting a photo shoot at a depth of 163.38 feet underwater off the Florida coast.

Canadians Steven Haining and Ciara Antoski, with help from U.S. diving and safety expert Wayne Fryman, originally set the record for the deepest underwater model photo shoot at a depth of 21 feet in 2021.

Haining and Antoski underwent months of technical training, gas blending and decompression practice so they could break their own record with a photo shoot at the Hydro Atlantic shipwreck off the coast of Boca Raton.

Haining snapped photos while Antoski served as the model at a depth of 163.38 feet, smashing their own previous title.