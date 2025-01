In North Carolina, a woman recently won $110,000 in Cash 5 winnings, using the birthdays of people close to her. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman celebrated her birthday by cashing in $110,000 in lottery winnings on Monday. Following the drawing Dec. 23, Janice Gibbs realized she had matched all five numbers, a feat with odds of one in 962,598, according to a press release. Advertisement

Gibbs, who lives and purchased her ticket in Greensboro, said her winning number combination consisted of "some family birthdays," and she waited until her own birthday to collect her prize.

"I wanted this to be the big ta-da! I'm having a great birthday," she said.

She ultimately walked away with $78,929 after taxes.

This is not the first time that a player won the lottery by using a special set of numbers.

