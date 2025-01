Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A confused coyote was removed from a grocery store's refrigerated shelf Monday morning.

The incident occurred at a Chicago-area Aldi store, where the animal apparently sought refuge in the store's produce aisle.

"It picked an odd location. They do this sometimes. They make a mistake," Cook County Coyote Project's Stan Gehrt told ABC7 Chicago. "They're trying to avoid us. They're trying to hide from us."

He added that the animals that typically find themselves in this situation are the ones that haven't yet settled down with a mate.

The coyote was removed from the store without injury.

A video posted to social media shows a police officer using the back end of a broom to prod the coyote before pulling it out by the tail.

The post accumulated nearly 8 million views and over 1,000 comments.