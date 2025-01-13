Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A Swedish stunt rider broke a Guinness World Record when he reached a speed of 125.93 mph while leaning on his handlebars and doing a wheelie.

Magnus Carlsson, 51, performed the stunt on his KTM 1290 Super Duke motorcycle at Skövde Airport in Sweden and broke the record for the fastest motorcycle handlebar wheelie.

Advertisement

Carlsson reached a top speed of 125.93 mph, or 202.67 kilometers per hour, becoming the first holder of the record to break 200 kmph. The previous record stood at 109.228 mph, or 175.785 kmph, and was set in 2020.

"The handlebar wheelie is my absolute favorite stunt of all, and one of the stunts that took the most attention during my career as a stunt rider," Carlsson told Guinness World Records.

"The first time I did a handlebar wheelie was in 1992," he said. "Three years later I made a record attempt at Skövde Airport in Sweden. Since a few handlebar wheelie record runs over the years have been made and documented by Guinness World Records, I wanted to make a record attempt while I still have the bike and the knowledge and try to break the 200 kmph handlebar wheelie."