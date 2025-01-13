Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A deer that sparked a search in Chicago when it was spotted with a plastic jar stuck over its head was apparently able to free itself from the predicament, officials said.

Illinois State Conservation Police, Cook County Animal Control and Chicago Animal Care and Control personnel responded to the St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery on Chicago's Southwest Side after the yearling deer was spotted with its head stuck in a jar.

The responders were unable to locate the deer, but the following morning members of the public who had joined in the search found the jar empty and abandoned.

"This morning's confirmation of the jug being found on the ground on-site is a relief to all involved," Chicago Animal Care and Control said on social media.