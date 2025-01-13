Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 13, 2025 / 11:38 AM

Bear takes cold-weather night swim in California family's pool

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A California family's home security camera captured footage of a bear that made a late-night visit to their back yard and took a swim in the pool.

Leslie Schmid said she and her husband were asleep at their Foresthill home when the bear arrived at about 2 a.m. and went for a dip.

Advertisement

Schmid said a bear, which she believes to be the same animal, previously came by for a swim in July, but she was surprised to see the bruin taking a cold-weather dip.

"We don't have a heater in our pool, so it's got to be cold water," she told CBS Sacramento.

Peter Tira, spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the visit should serve as a reminder that many California bears are active year-round, as access to food from trash and other human-created sources eliminates their need to hibernate.

"It's a very slippery slope because once they learn to associate people and neighborhoods with food, they get bolder and bolder to get that food," Tira said.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

David Rush breaks 52 records in 52 weeks -- again
Odd News // 47 minutes ago
David Rush breaks 52 records in 52 weeks -- again
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Idaho man David Rush announced he broke 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks in 2024, marking the second year he's accomplished the feat.
Two lynx cats spotted loose in Scotland after two others captured
Odd News // 2 days ago
Two lynx cats spotted loose in Scotland after two others captured
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Police in Scotland said two lynx cats have been spotted on the loose in an area where two other felines of the species were rounded up one day earlier.
Diver walks 370 feet underwater on a single breath
Odd News // 3 days ago
Diver walks 370 feet underwater on a single breath
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- An Australian freediver went for a 370-foot, 2-inch stroll at the bottom of a pool to break the Guinness World Record for the longest underwater walk with one breath (female).
Maryland woman uses numbers from a dream to win $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Maryland woman uses numbers from a dream to win $50,000 lottery prize
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who won $50,000 from a Pick 5 lottery drawing said her set of winning numbers came to her in a dream.
Struggling raccoon rescued from backyard pool in Houston
Odd News // 3 days ago
Struggling raccoon rescued from backyard pool in Houston
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A Houston homeowner's security camera captured the moment a struggling raccoon was rescued from a backyard pool.
Snowstorm helps red pandas escape from zoo enclosure
Odd News // 3 days ago
Snowstorm helps red pandas escape from zoo enclosure
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A zoo in Switzerland said winter storms allowed two red pandas to escape their enclosure and one of the animals wandered all the way into nearby woodlands.
Belgian food safety authority: Do not eat Christmas trees
Odd News // 4 days ago
Belgian food safety authority: Do not eat Christmas trees
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Belgium's food safety agency issued a warning to residents to not turn their Christmas trees into food after a city's recycling recommendations included using the needles in recipes.
Overdue book returned to New York Public Library after 72 years
Odd News // 4 days ago
Overdue book returned to New York Public Library after 72 years
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The New York Public Library celebrated the return of a copy of Igor Stravinsky's 1936 autobiography 72 years after it was last checked out.
Connecticut Lottery player wins two big scratch-off prizes in one week
Odd News // 4 days ago
Connecticut Lottery player wins two big scratch-off prizes in one week
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A Connecticut Lottery player beat odds of less than one in one trillion to win two big prizes from scratch-off lottery tickets purchased from the same store within one week.
Designer creates world's largest sandal in Nigeria
Odd News // 4 days ago
Designer creates world's largest sandal in Nigeria
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A British-Nigerian fashion designer took aim at a Guinness World Record by creating a massive sandal measuring 10 feet, 4.2 inches wide and 26 feet, 8.8 inches long.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Belgian food safety authority: Do not eat Christmas trees
Belgian food safety authority: Do not eat Christmas trees
Designer creates world's largest sandal in Nigeria
Designer creates world's largest sandal in Nigeria
Diver walks 370 feet underwater on a single breath
Diver walks 370 feet underwater on a single breath
Two lynx cats spotted loose in Scotland after two others captured
Two lynx cats spotted loose in Scotland after two others captured
Unusual 911 calls of 2024: 'Mean' cat, broken washing machine, locked phone
Unusual 911 calls of 2024: 'Mean' cat, broken washing machine, locked phone
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement