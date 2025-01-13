Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Idaho man David Rush announced he broke 52 Guinness World Records in 52 weeks in 2024, marking the second year he's accomplished the feat.

Rush, who previously broke a Guinness World Record every week in 2021, said he replicated the achievement while also successfully pursuing his goal of holding the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles.

The Boise resident kicked off the year with the most ping pong balls caught in shaving foam on the head in 30 seconds, 14.

He said the "most painful" record of the year was the fastest time to drink one liter of lime juice through a straw, 13 seconds -- "And yes, I threw up," he said.

Rush said the farthest distance of blowing a playing card, 33 feet and 4.78 inches, was the "most unexpected challenge," and the "most satisfying record" was the most juggling tricks in one minute with three balls, 49.

He said the easiest record of the year was the most balloons burst with boxing gloves in one minute. The number to beat was 72, and Rush smashed it with 327 balloons.