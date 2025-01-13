Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A Florida museum gathered 468 people in dinosaur costumes to break a Guinness World Record.

The Cox Science Center and Aquarium teamed up with the City of West Palm Beach to take on the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as dinosaurs at West Palm Beach's Screen on the Green.

The record to beat stood at 252 people, and was set in Los Angeles in 2019.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator confirmed the Florida attempt took the title with 468 participants.

"WE DID IT," the museum said on social media. "Thank you so much to everyone who helped make this possible. Especially the City of West Palm Beach and each one of you who came out to make history with us! We couldn't have done it without you all."