Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 10, 2025 / 12:55 PM

Two lynx cats spotted loose in Scotland after two others captured

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Police in Scotland said two lynx cats have been spotted on the loose in an area where two other felines of the species were rounded up one day earlier.

Authorities captured two Eurasian lynx in the Cairngorms National Park, near Kingussie, on Thursday, and investigators said they suspect the animals were illegally set free intentionally. The lynx were turned over to the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland's Highland Wildlife Park for care.

Advertisement

Police Scotland said two more lynx were spotted in the area Friday morning.

"Members of the public are asked not to approach the animals for their own safety and the safety of the lynx," Inspector Craig Johnston told the BBC. "Officers are working with specially trained personnel to capture them safely and humanely."

Eurasian lynx, the largest species of lynx, were once native to Scotland, but died out 500 to 1,000 years ago. They are still found elsewhere in Europe, Asia and Russia.

An investigation into the origins of the Scotland lynx is ongoing.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Diver walks 370 feet underwater on a single breath
Odd News // 20 minutes ago
Diver walks 370 feet underwater on a single breath
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- An Australian freediver went for a 370-foot, 2-inch stroll at the bottom of a pool to break the Guinness World Record for the longest underwater walk with one breath (female).
Maryland woman uses numbers from a dream to win $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Maryland woman uses numbers from a dream to win $50,000 lottery prize
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who won $50,000 from a Pick 5 lottery drawing said her set of winning numbers came to her in a dream.
Struggling raccoon rescued from backyard pool in Houston
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Struggling raccoon rescued from backyard pool in Houston
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A Houston homeowner's security camera captured the moment a struggling raccoon was rescued from a backyard pool.
Snowstorm helps red pandas escape from zoo enclosure
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Snowstorm helps red pandas escape from zoo enclosure
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A zoo in Switzerland said winter storms allowed two red pandas to escape their enclosure and one of the animals wandered all the way into nearby woodlands.
Belgian food safety authority: Do not eat Christmas trees
Odd News // 1 day ago
Belgian food safety authority: Do not eat Christmas trees
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Belgium's food safety agency issued a warning to residents to not turn their Christmas trees into food after a city's recycling recommendations included using the needles in recipes.
Overdue book returned to New York Public Library after 72 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Overdue book returned to New York Public Library after 72 years
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The New York Public Library celebrated the return of a copy of Igor Stravinsky's 1936 autobiography 72 years after it was last checked out.
Connecticut Lottery player wins two big scratch-off prizes in one week
Odd News // 1 day ago
Connecticut Lottery player wins two big scratch-off prizes in one week
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A Connecticut Lottery player beat odds of less than one in one trillion to win two big prizes from scratch-off lottery tickets purchased from the same store within one week.
Designer creates world's largest sandal in Nigeria
Odd News // 1 day ago
Designer creates world's largest sandal in Nigeria
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A British-Nigerian fashion designer took aim at a Guinness World Record by creating a massive sandal measuring 10 feet, 4.2 inches wide and 26 feet, 8.8 inches long.
Wrong turn strands car on ski slope at Colorado resort
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wrong turn strands car on ski slope at Colorado resort
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado responded to a ski resort to remove an unusual hazard from the slopes: a car that took a wrong turn.
Christmas gift from 1978 found behind wall of Illinois home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Christmas gift from 1978 found behind wall of Illinois home
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Christmas came about 48 years late for an Illinois man who was performing renovations at his childhood home when he found a present that had fallen behind a wall in 1978.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Designer creates world's largest sandal in Nigeria
Designer creates world's largest sandal in Nigeria
Belgian food safety authority: Do not eat Christmas trees
Belgian food safety authority: Do not eat Christmas trees
Unusual 911 calls of 2024: 'Mean' cat, broken washing machine, locked phone
Unusual 911 calls of 2024: 'Mean' cat, broken washing machine, locked phone
Snowstorm helps red pandas escape from zoo enclosure
Snowstorm helps red pandas escape from zoo enclosure
Italian mayor's proclamation makes it illegal to get sick
Italian mayor's proclamation makes it illegal to get sick
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement