Two lynx cats spotted loose in Scotland after two others captured

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Police in Scotland said two lynx cats have been spotted on the loose in an area where two other felines of the species were rounded up one day earlier.

Authorities captured two Eurasian lynx in the Cairngorms National Park, near Kingussie, on Thursday, and investigators said they suspect the animals were illegally set free intentionally. The lynx were turned over to the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland's Highland Wildlife Park for care.

Advertisement

Police Scotland said two more lynx were spotted in the area Friday morning.

"Members of the public are asked not to approach the animals for their own safety and the safety of the lynx," Inspector Craig Johnston told the BBC. "Officers are working with specially trained personnel to capture them safely and humanely."

Eurasian lynx, the largest species of lynx, were once native to Scotland, but died out 500 to 1,000 years ago. They are still found elsewhere in Europe, Asia and Russia.

An investigation into the origins of the Scotland lynx is ongoing.