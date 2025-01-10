Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- An Australian freediver went for a 370-foot, 2-inch stroll at the bottom of a pool to break the Guinness World Record for the longest underwater walk with one breath (female).

Amber Bourke, 35, who has been freediving for over 10 years, spent weeks training in and out of the pool to break her own personal record of 334 feet, 7 inches, as well as the Guinness World Record of 357 feet, 7 inches.

Advertisement

"I wanted to do this both for my own sense of achievement -- it has always been a dream of mine to hold a Guinness World Records title -- and also to raise money for the Australian Marine Conservation Society in the process," Bourke told Guinness World Records.

Bourke's underwater walking technique involved bending at her hips so her torso was at a 90-degree angle, in a swimming-like position, while her feet were planted on the floor of the pool.

Bourke already holds 17 Australian freediving records and one International Association for the Development of Apnea world record for swimming underwater.