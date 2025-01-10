Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 10, 2025 / 12:35 PM

Diver walks 370 feet underwater on a single breath

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- An Australian freediver went for a 370-foot, 2-inch stroll at the bottom of a pool to break the Guinness World Record for the longest underwater walk with one breath (female).

Amber Bourke, 35, who has been freediving for over 10 years, spent weeks training in and out of the pool to break her own personal record of 334 feet, 7 inches, as well as the Guinness World Record of 357 feet, 7 inches.

Advertisement

"I wanted to do this both for my own sense of achievement -- it has always been a dream of mine to hold a Guinness World Records title -- and also to raise money for the Australian Marine Conservation Society in the process," Bourke told Guinness World Records.

Bourke's underwater walking technique involved bending at her hips so her torso was at a 90-degree angle, in a swimming-like position, while her feet were planted on the floor of the pool.

Bourke already holds 17 Australian freediving records and one International Association for the Development of Apnea world record for swimming underwater.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Two lynx cats spotted loose in Scotland after two others captured
Odd News // 1 minute ago
Two lynx cats spotted loose in Scotland after two others captured
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Police in Scotland said two lynx cats have been spotted on the loose in an area where two other felines of the species were rounded up one day earlier.
Maryland woman uses numbers from a dream to win $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Maryland woman uses numbers from a dream to win $50,000 lottery prize
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who won $50,000 from a Pick 5 lottery drawing said her set of winning numbers came to her in a dream.
Struggling raccoon rescued from backyard pool in Houston
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Struggling raccoon rescued from backyard pool in Houston
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A Houston homeowner's security camera captured the moment a struggling raccoon was rescued from a backyard pool.
Snowstorm helps red pandas escape from zoo enclosure
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Snowstorm helps red pandas escape from zoo enclosure
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A zoo in Switzerland said winter storms allowed two red pandas to escape their enclosure and one of the animals wandered all the way into nearby woodlands.
Belgian food safety authority: Do not eat Christmas trees
Odd News // 1 day ago
Belgian food safety authority: Do not eat Christmas trees
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Belgium's food safety agency issued a warning to residents to not turn their Christmas trees into food after a city's recycling recommendations included using the needles in recipes.
Overdue book returned to New York Public Library after 72 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Overdue book returned to New York Public Library after 72 years
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The New York Public Library celebrated the return of a copy of Igor Stravinsky's 1936 autobiography 72 years after it was last checked out.
Connecticut Lottery player wins two big scratch-off prizes in one week
Odd News // 1 day ago
Connecticut Lottery player wins two big scratch-off prizes in one week
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A Connecticut Lottery player beat odds of less than one in one trillion to win two big prizes from scratch-off lottery tickets purchased from the same store within one week.
Designer creates world's largest sandal in Nigeria
Odd News // 1 day ago
Designer creates world's largest sandal in Nigeria
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A British-Nigerian fashion designer took aim at a Guinness World Record by creating a massive sandal measuring 10 feet, 4.2 inches wide and 26 feet, 8.8 inches long.
Wrong turn strands car on ski slope at Colorado resort
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wrong turn strands car on ski slope at Colorado resort
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado responded to a ski resort to remove an unusual hazard from the slopes: a car that took a wrong turn.
Christmas gift from 1978 found behind wall of Illinois home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Christmas gift from 1978 found behind wall of Illinois home
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Christmas came about 48 years late for an Illinois man who was performing renovations at his childhood home when he found a present that had fallen behind a wall in 1978.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Designer creates world's largest sandal in Nigeria
Designer creates world's largest sandal in Nigeria
Belgian food safety authority: Do not eat Christmas trees
Belgian food safety authority: Do not eat Christmas trees
Unusual 911 calls of 2024: 'Mean' cat, broken washing machine, locked phone
Unusual 911 calls of 2024: 'Mean' cat, broken washing machine, locked phone
Snowstorm helps red pandas escape from zoo enclosure
Snowstorm helps red pandas escape from zoo enclosure
Italian mayor's proclamation makes it illegal to get sick
Italian mayor's proclamation makes it illegal to get sick
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement