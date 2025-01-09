Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A zoo in Switzerland said winter storms allowed two red pandas to escape their enclosure and one of the animals wandered all the way into nearby woodlands.

The Walter Zoo in Gossau said heavy snowfall caused branches to break in the red panda enclosure, giving a path for female red pandas Li and Yen to climb to freedom.

Li traveled only a few yards away and was found munching on branches with the zoo's vicuñas -- South American relatives of camels -- but Yen "was more adventurous," the zoo said on social media.

"Her tracks led us outside the zoo into the forest," the post said.

Zookeepers, aided by a helpful pedestrian and a tracking K9, located Yen "taking a leisurely stroll in the forest."

"After a short sprint, our animal keepers were able to catch her safely with a net and bring her back to the zoo," officials wrote.

The red pandas were checked over by a veterinarian and determined to be uninjured. They were returned to their enclosure once their escape path was cleared.