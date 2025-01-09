Maryland woman uses numbers from a dream to win $50,000 lottery prize

|Advertisement
The woman ended up using the digits, 9-9-0-0-0, to buy a Pick 5 ticket from the Zip In Mart in Oxon Hill.
"We were running late and I almost forgot to play," the player said. "But, I knew we just had to play those numbers from my dream."
The numbers scored the woman a $50,000 prize in the Dec. 20 evening drawing.
"My wife showed me, but it didn't seem real," the winner's husband said. "But when the Midas touch comes, hopefully, you're on it and thankfully we were."
The couple said they are still weighing options for the prize money.
"Whatever she wants," the husband said, "but we already gave the grandkids something extra for Christmas."