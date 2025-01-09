Trending
Odd News
Jan. 9, 2025 / 3:46 PM

Maryland woman uses numbers from a dream to win $50,000 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
A Maryland woman won a $50,000 prize from a Pick 5 lottery drawing by using a set of numbers that came to her in a dream. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Maryland woman won a $50,000 prize from a Pick 5 lottery drawing by using a set of numbers that came to her in a dream. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who won $50,000 from a Pick 5 lottery drawing said her set of winning numbers came to her in a dream.

The Prince George's County woman told Maryland Lottery officials she had a dream in December about a series of numbers that stuck in her head after she woke up.

The woman ended up using the digits, 9-9-0-0-0, to buy a Pick 5 ticket from the Zip In Mart in Oxon Hill.

"We were running late and I almost forgot to play," the player said. "But, I knew we just had to play those numbers from my dream."

The numbers scored the woman a $50,000 prize in the Dec. 20 evening drawing.

"My wife showed me, but it didn't seem real," the winner's husband said. "But when the Midas touch comes, hopefully, you're on it and thankfully we were."

The couple said they are still weighing options for the prize money.

"Whatever she wants," the husband said, "but we already gave the grandkids something extra for Christmas."

