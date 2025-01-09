Belgian food safety authority: Do not eat Christmas trees

|Advertisement
"In Scandinavia, they have been doing it for a long time: picking the needles from the branches, briefly immersing them in boiling water, pouring them through a sieve and drying them on a clean cloth," Ghent's website reads. "Once the needles are dry, you can make delicious spruce needle butter with them for bread or toast."
The FASFC responded by warning residents that Christmas trees "are not meant to end up in the food chain."
The agency explained that trees grown for Christmas decorations are most often treated with pesticides and other potentially dangerous chemicals.
"What's more, there is no easy way for consumers to tell if Christmas trees have been treated with flame retardant -- and not knowing that could have serious, even fatal consequences," the agency said in a statement provided to Euronews. "There is no way to ensure that eating Christmas trees is safe -- either for people or animals."
Ghent edited the post on its website after the warning, changing a heading from "eat your Christmas tree" to "Scandinavians eat their Christmas trees" and including a warning: "not all Christmas trees are edible."