Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A Houston homeowner's security camera captured the moment a struggling raccoon was rescued from a backyard pool.

The video, shared by Houston City Council Member Mary Nan Huffman, shows a family of raccoons approaching a pool behind a Houston home.

Advertisement

One of the animals falls into the water, and the other raccoons attempt to help, but are unable to reach their struggling cohort.

The homeowner then emerges from the house and uses a net to pluck the raccoon out of the water and place it back on the deck, where it runs off to rejoin its family.