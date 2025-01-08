Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Christmas came about 48 years late for an Illinois man who was performing renovations at his childhood home when he found a present that had fallen behind a wall in 1978.

Tim King, 53, owner of T.King Construction Services in Lombard, said he was renovating the bathroom at his parents' house when he found something inside the wall.

"We took out a medicine cabinet before we drywalled and I thought, 'I'd better just look in there to make sure nothing's back there,'" King told People.com. "And then there it was!"

King discovered a wrapped Christmas gift that had been intended for him to open on Christmas in 1978. He said his parents used to hide gifts in the home's attic, and this one must have fallen into a crawlspace without anyone noticing.

King opened the gift in front of his parents, revealing a set of now-vintage Matchbox toy airplanes that his mother had no memory of buying.

"So I have one sister, and my mom has always been very picky about getting us the exact same amount of gifts," he said, "So we've been joking that I've been screwed out of one present for 46 years."