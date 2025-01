View this post on Instagram

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A British-Nigerian fashion designer took aim at a Guinness World Record by creating a massive sandal measuring 10 feet, 4.2 inches wide and 26 feet, 8.8 inches long.

Liz Sanya spent 72 hours constructing the giant clog-style sandal at Pixel Park in Lekki, Lagos, finishing her shoe on Jan. 4.

Sanya's finished clog has been submitted to Guinness World Records as the world's largest sandal.

The record is currently held by a team of artisans from Municipio De Sahauyo, Mexico, who created a traditional sandal measuring 10 feet, 1.65 inches wide and 24 feet, 5.31 inches long.