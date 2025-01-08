Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 8, 2025 / 12:22 PM

Unusual 911 calls of 2024: 'Mean' cat, broken washing machine, locked phone

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Saskatchewan, Canada, released a list of the "top ten reasons not to call 911" based on incidents from 2024, including a person who didn't want to clean their room and a resident's "mean" cat.

The Saskatchewan RCMP posted a video to Facebook featuring operators from its Divisional Operational Communications Center giving a rundown of the top 10 most unusual non-emergency calls that came in through the 911 emergency number in 2024.

Advertisement

The No. 10 spot on the list had to do with a not-so-tech-savvy individual who "called 911 to advise that they didn't recognize someone on their social media friend list."

Another caller told operators their parents were forcing them to clean their room, and the No. 8 caller reported a fox was "wandering the neighborhood and scaring a local cat."

The No. 7 caller reported bees inside their house, the No. 6 caller asked for police help to unlock their cellphone and the No. 5 caller told operators someone had thrown their ice cream on the ground.

Advertisement

The No. 4 call involved an individual who reported their cat was being "mean" and asked for a police officer to "come and help with the situation."

Caller No. 3 asked for help with a malfunctioning washing machine and the No. 2 caller requested help with a math problem, "as they didn't want to fail their test in the morning."

The No. 1 call on the list came from a resident who reported someone had apparently taken their tambourine during a party.

"Whether you're frustrated with your washing machine, trying to unlock your phone or suspicious of a fox -- calling 911 must be reserved for emergencies and crimes in progress," the RCMP said.

Misuse of 911 can carry a fine of up to $1,400 in Saskatchewan.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Christmas gift from 1978 found behind wall of Illinois home
Odd News // 50 minutes ago
Christmas gift from 1978 found behind wall of Illinois home
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Christmas came about 48 years late for an Illinois man who was performing renovations at his childhood home when he found a present that had fallen behind a wall in 1978.
Thermal drone finds dog missing for several days
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Thermal drone finds dog missing for several days
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A dog missing for nearly a week in an Illinois community was finally located with help from a thermal drone.
Two Britons cut their long locks to break records for hair donation
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Two Britons cut their long locks to break records for hair donation
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records announced a pair of Britons with formerly long locks broke the records for the largest hair donations.
Misplaced $50,400 lottery ticket turns up days before expiration
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Misplaced $50,400 lottery ticket turns up days before expiration
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland man lost his $50,400 winning lottery ticket and found it mere days before it was set to expire.
Cow traverses highway, river before being caught on railroad tracks
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Cow traverses highway, river before being caught on railroad tracks
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A cow that escaped by vaulting over a 5-foot fence was captured on the railroad tracks near an Oregon highway after fleeing pursuit for several days and crossing a river.
Rescuers searching for sea lion that repeatedly wandered onto highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Rescuers searching for sea lion that repeatedly wandered onto highway
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers on British Columbia's Vancouver Island are attempting to locate a wayward sea lion that has repeatedly wandered onto a busy highway far from its normal habitat.
Italian mayor's proclamation makes it illegal to get sick
Odd News // 1 day ago
Italian mayor's proclamation makes it illegal to get sick
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The mayor of an Italian village issued a proclamation banning residents from getting sick amid issues with local healthcare access.
Civet rescued from 14th floor balcony of apartment building
Odd News // 1 day ago
Civet rescued from 14th floor balcony of apartment building
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Singapore responded to an apartment building where a civet climbed up to the 14th floor and became stranded on a balcony.
Man uses rude driver's license plate to play the lottery, wins $500,000
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man uses rude driver's license plate to play the lottery, wins $500,000
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A Maryland man used the license plate number from a car that cut him off in traffic to play the lottery and won a $500,000 prize.
Speedy behind-the-back basketball passes earn men a world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Speedy behind-the-back basketball passes earn men a world record
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush teamed up with a basketball fanatic to reclaim the title for the most behind-the-back basketball passes in one minute.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Italian mayor's proclamation makes it illegal to get sick
Italian mayor's proclamation makes it illegal to get sick
Thermal drone finds dog missing for several days
Thermal drone finds dog missing for several days
Chinese man throws playing cards to slice cucumbers, light matches
Chinese man throws playing cards to slice cucumbers, light matches
Man uses rude driver's license plate to play the lottery, wins $500,000
Man uses rude driver's license plate to play the lottery, wins $500,000
Peeled bananas left on English street corner each month vex locals
Peeled bananas left on English street corner each month vex locals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement