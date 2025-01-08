Unusual 911 calls of 2024: 'Mean' cat, broken washing machine, locked phone

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Saskatchewan, Canada, released a list of the "top ten reasons not to call 911" based on incidents from 2024, including a person who didn't want to clean their room and a resident's "mean" cat.

The Saskatchewan RCMP posted a video to Facebook featuring operators from its Divisional Operational Communications Center giving a rundown of the top 10 most unusual non-emergency calls that came in through the 911 emergency number in 2024.

The No. 10 spot on the list had to do with a not-so-tech-savvy individual who "called 911 to advise that they didn't recognize someone on their social media friend list."

Another caller told operators their parents were forcing them to clean their room, and the No. 8 caller reported a fox was "wandering the neighborhood and scaring a local cat."

The No. 7 caller reported bees inside their house, the No. 6 caller asked for police help to unlock their cellphone and the No. 5 caller told operators someone had thrown their ice cream on the ground.

The No. 4 call involved an individual who reported their cat was being "mean" and asked for a police officer to "come and help with the situation."

Caller No. 3 asked for help with a malfunctioning washing machine and the No. 2 caller requested help with a math problem, "as they didn't want to fail their test in the morning."

The No. 1 call on the list came from a resident who reported someone had apparently taken their tambourine during a party.

"Whether you're frustrated with your washing machine, trying to unlock your phone or suspicious of a fox -- calling 911 must be reserved for emergencies and crimes in progress," the RCMP said.

Misuse of 911 can carry a fine of up to $1,400 in Saskatchewan.