Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado responded to a ski resort to remove an unusual hazard from the slopes: a car that took a wrong turn.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office posted photos to social media showing the car that was found parked on the Schoolmarm ski run at the Keystone Resort.

The sheriff's office said it was "not our everyday illegal parking call."

Deputies found a note stuck to the car's window explaining the driver took a wrong turn while following a GPS route and ended up stuck on the slope.

A tow truck was able to remove the car from the slope and the vehicle was returned to its owner.