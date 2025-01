A Maryland man who won $50,400 from a Bonus Match 5 lottery drawing said he found his missing ticket in a file box mere days before it would have expired. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland man lost his $50,400 winning lottery ticket and found it mere days before it was set to expire. The Calvert County man told Maryland Lottery officials he bought a Bonus Match 5 ticket with six boards for the July 12 drawing.

The winner said he has a bad habit of losing his lottery tickets, and his Bonus Match 5 ticket proved to be no exception.

The man said he found the ticket in a file container mere days before it would have expired and discovered one of his lines had scored a $50,000 prize in the drawing, while another line earned him an additional $400.

The winner said he will use his prize money to pay bills and boost his savings.