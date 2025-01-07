Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A dog missing for nearly a week in an Illinois community was finally located with help from a thermal drone.

Crystal Lake residents Kate Belmonte and David Nowak said their 2-year-old Bernese mountain dog, Charlie, went missing from their home on Dec. 30, and days of searching failed to turn up any leads.

The couple sought the help of Dog Gone Pet Recovery, which used a thermal drone to search the area for any sign of Charlie.

The team was assisted by a second drone operated by Mike from SmithicAir, who finally located Charlie near Huntley and Ackman roads, about two minutes from the couple's home.

Belmonte said Charlie hiding in the tall grass in a park.

Charlie is now recovering from surgery on a broken leg and is expected to return home Tuesday.