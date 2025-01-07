Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A cow that escaped by vaulting over a 5-foot fence was captured on the railroad tracks near an Oregon highway after fleeing pursuit for several days and crossing a river.

The Oregon State Police said the 4-H cow had jumped over a 5-foot fence and a 3-foot barbed wire fence to escape a property in Washington and headed toward Oregon.

The cow eluded pursuit for several days, and was spotted emerging from the Columbia River on Jan. 1.

The bovine ended up on Interstate 84, near Hood River, where an OSP trooper joined in the pursuit.

"Unfortunately, the cow jumped the median into the eastbound lane of I-84. It continued heading west along the eastbound shoulder before heading toward railroad tracks. The cow walked several miles along the tracks and through a tunnel," the OSP said on social media.

The chase came to an unusual end when a young woman attempted to block the cow's path on the railroad tracks.

"The cow stopped, stared at the young woman, and then collapsed from exhaustion. The cow was loaded into a horse trailer for transport to a nearby property until he could be reunited with his owners," the post said.