Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 7, 2025 / 2:02 PM

Cow traverses highway, river before being caught on railroad tracks

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A cow that escaped by vaulting over a 5-foot fence was captured on the railroad tracks near an Oregon highway after fleeing pursuit for several days and crossing a river.

The Oregon State Police said the 4-H cow had jumped over a 5-foot fence and a 3-foot barbed wire fence to escape a property in Washington and headed toward Oregon.

Advertisement

The cow eluded pursuit for several days, and was spotted emerging from the Columbia River on Jan. 1.

The bovine ended up on Interstate 84, near Hood River, where an OSP trooper joined in the pursuit.

"Unfortunately, the cow jumped the median into the eastbound lane of I-84. It continued heading west along the eastbound shoulder before heading toward railroad tracks. The cow walked several miles along the tracks and through a tunnel," the OSP said on social media.

The chase came to an unusual end when a young woman attempted to block the cow's path on the railroad tracks.

"The cow stopped, stared at the young woman, and then collapsed from exhaustion. The cow was loaded into a horse trailer for transport to a nearby property until he could be reunited with his owners," the post said.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Rescuers searching for sea lion that repeatedly wandered onto highway
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Rescuers searching for sea lion that repeatedly wandered onto highway
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers on British Columbia's Vancouver Island are attempting to locate a wayward sea lion that has repeatedly wandered onto a busy highway far from its normal habitat.
Italian mayor's proclamation makes it illegal to get sick
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Italian mayor's proclamation makes it illegal to get sick
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The mayor of an Italian village issued a proclamation banning residents from getting sick amid issues with local healthcare access.
Civet rescued from 14th floor balcony of apartment building
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Civet rescued from 14th floor balcony of apartment building
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Singapore responded to an apartment building where a civet climbed up to the 14th floor and became stranded on a balcony.
Man uses rude driver's license plate to play the lottery, wins $500,000
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Man uses rude driver's license plate to play the lottery, wins $500,000
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A Maryland man used the license plate number from a car that cut him off in traffic to play the lottery and won a $500,000 prize.
Speedy behind-the-back basketball passes earn men a world record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Speedy behind-the-back basketball passes earn men a world record
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush teamed up with a basketball fanatic to reclaim the title for the most behind-the-back basketball passes in one minute.
Peeled bananas left on English street corner each month vex locals
Odd News // 1 day ago
Peeled bananas left on English street corner each month vex locals
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Residents of a town in Nottinghamshire, England, are trying to solve the mystery of who has been leaving plates loaded with peeled bananas by the side of a road once a month for over a year.
Chinese man throws playing cards to slice cucumbers, light matches
Odd News // 1 day ago
Chinese man throws playing cards to slice cucumbers, light matches
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A Chinese man with a unique skill set broke a pair of Guinness World Records by using hand-thrown playing cards to slice cucumbers and light matches.
Tutu-wearing spider monkey found wandering loose in Missouri
Odd News // 1 day ago
Tutu-wearing spider monkey found wandering loose in Missouri
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Missouri came to the rescue of a spider monkey wearing a pink tutu near a busy highway.
Stuntman stops electric fans with his tongue to earn world record
Odd News // 3 days ago
Stuntman stops electric fans with his tongue to earn world record
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- An Indian stuntman earned a Guinness World Record by stopping 57 electric fans in one minute using his tongue.
Toilet maker warns customers not to wipe the seats with toilet paper
Odd News // 4 days ago
Toilet maker warns customers not to wipe the seats with toilet paper
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Complaints about scratches on toilet seats manufactured by Japanese company Toto led the firm to issue an unusual instruction to consumers: don't wipe the seats with toilet paper.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Newborn right whale calves make rare visit to Florida coast
Newborn right whale calves make rare visit to Florida coast
Peeled bananas left on English street corner each month vex locals
Peeled bananas left on English street corner each month vex locals
Chinese man throws playing cards to slice cucumbers, light matches
Chinese man throws playing cards to slice cucumbers, light matches
California surfer catches possible world record wave
California surfer catches possible world record wave
Tutu-wearing spider monkey found wandering loose in Missouri
Tutu-wearing spider monkey found wandering loose in Missouri
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement