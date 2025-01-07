Ruth Tripp donated 5 feet, 7 inches of hair to charity and earned a Guinness World Records title. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records announced a pair of Britons with formerly long locks broke the records for the largest hair donations. Ruth Tripp, 38, earned the record for the largest single donation of hair by a female individual when she donated 5 feet, 7 inches of her hair to The Little Princess Trust in September 2024. Advertisement

Fellow Briton Jack Drever, 37, earned the male version of the record when he donated 2 feet, 11 inches of hair to the same charity in December.

The Little Princess Trust uses donated hair to make wigs for children being treated for cancer.

"I planned on getting my hair cut and donated to charity. I hadn't realized that it may be record-worthy until someone mentioned it," Tripp said. "After that I needed to wait a little longer to get a bit of extra length. Being patient was hard. I used lots of shampoo and conditioner but the main preparation was time and letting the hair grow."

Drever said he had been growing his hair out for 7 years and decided the donation would be a good way to change up his look.

Advertisement

"I decided to break the record to provide the best possible donation as well as raise awareness for the charity," he said.