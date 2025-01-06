Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Singapore responded to an apartment building where a civet climbed up to the 14th floor and became stranded on a balcony.

The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society, or ACRES, said a team responded to the residential building following a report of a wild animal that found itself on the balcony of a 14th story apartment.

Advertisement

They arrived to find the animal was a civet, an animal related to weasels and mongooses.

"The team was concerned about potential fall risk and had to use items they could find to block such an incident from happening," ACRES said on social media.

The civet slipped past the rescuers and bolted into the residence, but was eventually caught and returned to the wild, the rescue team said.