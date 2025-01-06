Trending
Jan. 6, 2025

Civet rescued from 14th floor balcony of apartment building

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Singapore responded to an apartment building where a civet climbed up to the 14th floor and became stranded on a balcony.

The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society, or ACRES, said a team responded to the residential building following a report of a wild animal that found itself on the balcony of a 14th story apartment.

They arrived to find the animal was a civet, an animal related to weasels and mongooses.

"The team was concerned about potential fall risk and had to use items they could find to block such an incident from happening," ACRES said on social media.

The civet slipped past the rescuers and bolted into the residence, but was eventually caught and returned to the wild, the rescue team said.

Man uses rude driver's license plate to play the lottery, wins $500,000
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Man uses rude driver's license plate to play the lottery, wins $500,000
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A Maryland man used the license plate number from a car that cut him off in traffic to play the lottery and won a $500,000 prize.
Speedy behind-the-back basketball passes earn men a world record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Speedy behind-the-back basketball passes earn men a world record
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush teamed up with a basketball fanatic to reclaim the title for the most behind-the-back basketball passes in one minute.
Peeled bananas left on English street corner each month vex locals
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Peeled bananas left on English street corner each month vex locals
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Residents of a town in Nottinghamshire, England, are trying to solve the mystery of who has been leaving plates loaded with peeled bananas by the side of a road once a month for over a year.
Chinese man throws playing cards to slice cucumbers, light matches
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Chinese man throws playing cards to slice cucumbers, light matches
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A Chinese man with a unique skill set broke a pair of Guinness World Records by using hand-thrown playing cards to slice cucumbers and light matches.
Tutu-wearing spider monkey found wandering loose in Missouri
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Tutu-wearing spider monkey found wandering loose in Missouri
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Missouri came to the rescue of a spider monkey wearing a pink tutu near a busy highway.
Stuntman stops electric fans with his tongue to earn world record
Odd News // 3 days ago
Stuntman stops electric fans with his tongue to earn world record
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- An Indian stuntman earned a Guinness World Record by stopping 57 electric fans in one minute using his tongue.
Toilet maker warns customers not to wipe the seats with toilet paper
Odd News // 3 days ago
Toilet maker warns customers not to wipe the seats with toilet paper
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Complaints about scratches on toilet seats manufactured by Japanese company Toto led the firm to issue an unusual instruction to consumers: don't wipe the seats with toilet paper.
California surfer catches possible world record wave
Odd News // 3 days ago
California surfer catches possible world record wave
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A California surfer may have broken a world record when he shredded a wave estimated to be 108 feet tall.
Emu seen wandering loose in Maryland town
Odd News // 3 days ago
Emu seen wandering loose in Maryland town
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Residents of a Maryland community kicked off the new year with an unexpected special guest: an escaped emu.
Newborn right whale calves make rare visit to Florida coast
Odd News // 4 days ago
Newborn right whale calves make rare visit to Florida coast
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Florida said a group of endangered right whales made a rare appearance off the coast of Ponte Bedra Beach, and they included two new calves.
