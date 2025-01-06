Trending
Jan. 6, 2025

Peeled bananas left on English street corner each month vex locals

By Ben Hooper
Residents of Beeston, England, said someone has been leaving a plate of peeled bananas on a street corner in the town on the second day of each month for over a year. Photo by stevepb/Pixabay.com
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Residents of a town in Nottinghamshire, England, are trying to solve the mystery of who has been leaving plates loaded with peeled bananas by the side of a road once a month for over a year.

Locals in Beeston said the plates loaded with peeled bananas started appearing over a year ago on the corner of Abbey Road and Wensor Avenue, across from a local church.

Resident Clare Short determined the banana plates were being left on the second day of each month, and erected a sign on the spot reading: "Please, respectfully, no more bananas! The uncollected plates and rotting bananas leave such a mess. Wishing a happy new year to you all."

Short said that despite her sign, someone still left a plate of bananas on Jan. 2.

"I've asked around in the local community but no one really knows and no one can tell me anything," Short told the BBC.

Locals theorized the bananas might be a monthly gift for the local wildlife, and some speculated they could be some sort of religious offering, due to their proximity to the church.

Short said she has become resigned to the presence of the fruit.

"I've come to take the signs down because I don't really want to make it like a feud, I don't want it to become a big thing," she said. "I think it's a special thing for [someone] and I wish them well. But if they could come back and clean up the mess a few days later that would be lovely."

