Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Missouri came to the rescue of a spider monkey wearing a pink tutu near a busy highway.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said on social media that deputies responded to the area of Highways 21 and M on "reports of a subject monkeying around."

They arrived to find a spider monkey dressed in "what appeared to be a tutu."

"After careful negotiations and some coaxing, deputies were able to get close enough to go 'hands on' with the subject and bring this bananas situation under control without incident," the post said.

Public Safety Information Coordinator Grant Bissell said the monkey actually approached one of the deputies who is a K9 handler.

"The monkey actually kind of came up and tugged on his pant leg, and so he didn't really know what to do. He squatted down and was trying to offer some sort of safety. And he said the monkey reached out and grabbed his hands, and he said, 'OK, I guess we'll just stand here together until we figure out what to do,'" Bissell told KTVI-TV.

The monkey was found to have fled from a nearby home. The primate was safely returned to its caretaker.