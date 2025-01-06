Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A Chinese man with a unique skill set broke a pair of Guinness World Records by using hand-thrown playing cards to slice cucumbers and light matches.

Zhang Yazhou, aka NengLiangJun on social media, told Guinness World Records he cultivated his marksmanship skills by playing with slingshots and skipping stones as a child.

He started throwing cards in college, and soon the videos he posted of his skills online became his full-time career.

Yazhou spent months training to take his skills to the next level and become a Guinness World Record-holder.

He broke his first record by using his playing cards to slice through 41 cucumbers in 60 seconds. Moments later, he earned his second title by lighting 29 matches with his thrown cards.

Yazhou said he is experimenting with new techniques to increase the distance of his throws and is hoping to take on more challenging records in the future.