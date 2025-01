Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush teamed up with a basketball fanatic to reclaim the title for the most behind-the-back basketball passes in one minute.

Rush originally broke the record with former neighbor Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon with 61 passes in one minute, but their record was later taken by another duo who managed 65.

Rush teamed up with lifelong basketball fan Chris Stumph to attempt to retake the title.

The two men were able to pass the ball behind their backs 70 times in the allotted minute, retaking the record.