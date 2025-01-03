Trending
Odd News
Jan. 3, 2025 / 1:38 PM

Toilet maker warns customers not to wipe the seats with toilet paper

By Ben Hooper
Japanese toilet manufacturer Toto is warning customers not to wipe the seats with toilet paper, as it can cause scratches to the plastic resin. Photo by jarmoluk/Pixabay.com
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Complaints about scratches on toilet seats manufactured by Japanese company Toto led the firm to issue an unusual instruction to consumers: don't wipe the seats with toilet paper.

A series of posts recently went viral on social media complaining about recently-installed Washlet bidet toilets made by Toto quickly ending up with scratch marks and discoloration on the plastic resin seats.

A company spokesperson explained the Washlet seats are made from plastic resin for a reason.

"We use the current resin considering its resistance to detergents and its ability to be molded into complex shapes," the spokesperson told the Mainichi Shimbun.

The representative explained that repeatedly wiping the seats with toilet paper causes tiny scratches that can expand over time and trap dirt, leading to discoloration.

The company urged customers not to use toilet paper to wipe off the seats, recommending they instead use soft, damp clothes with diluted kitchen detergent.

The Toto representative said the company is researching alternatives to the plastic resin that might be more resistant to scratches, but "there are no plans to change the material at this time."

