Jan. 3 (UPI) -- An Indian stuntman earned a Guinness World Record by stopping 57 electric fans in one minute using his tongue.

Kranthi Kumar Panikera, aka Drill Man, took on the challenge on the set of Italian TV series Lo Show Dei Record in Milan.

Panikera used his tongue to stop 57 fans in the allotted time, enough to earn the title.

The daredevil's other Guinness World Records titles include the most nails inserted into the nose with a hammer in one minute, 22; and the heaviest vehicle pulled by a swallowed sword, 4,285.78 pounds.