Odd News
Jan. 3, 2025 / 1:00 PM

California surfer catches possible world record wave

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A California surfer may have broken a world record when he shredded a wave estimated to be 108 feet tall.

Alessandro "Alo" Slebir, 23, was surfing with friends on Dec. 23 at Mavericks, near Half Moon Bay, when he caught the enormous wave.

"You're going so fast on those surfboards -- you're probably going 30, 40, 50 miles an hour -- and that wave was so tall that it was sucking so much water coming back at you that it was a weird feeling, feeling the friction of the water underneath the surfboard. I've never felt that on really any other wave that I've ever caught," Slebir told KSBW-TV.

If the wave's height is confirmed by Guinness World Records and the World Surf League, Slebir will hold the record for the largest wave surfed -- a title currently held by Sebastian Steudtner, who rode an 86-foot wave off the coast of Portugal in 2020.

