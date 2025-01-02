Iowa woman wins $250,000 from Christmas gift lottery ticket

Darla Carpenter won a $250,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket that was a Christmas gift from her husband. Photo courtesy of the Iowa Lottery

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- An Iowa woman had a particularly memorable Christmas when one of her gifts, a scratch-off lottery ticket, turned out to be a $250,000 winner. Darla Carpenter, 61, of New Hampton, told Iowa Lottery officials her husband gave her a Winter Winnings scratch-off ticket for Christmas, and it made for a long night when she revealed a $250,000 top prize. Advertisement

"Neither of us slept last night. I still don't think it hit, but now I've got my picture and the check and it's amazing," she said.

She said winning the lottery was a dream come true.

"Dreams do happen and it only takes one ticket," Carpenter said. "I just kept believing maybe one day that will be me."

She said her winnings will make for a more comfortable retirement in a couple of years.

"It just gives me more of a sense of security right now, knowing I have something to fall back on if something happens," Carpenter said.