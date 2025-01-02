Iowa woman wins $250,000 from Christmas gift lottery ticket

|Advertisement
"Neither of us slept last night. I still don't think it hit, but now I've got my picture and the check and it's amazing," she said.
She said winning the lottery was a dream come true.
"Dreams do happen and it only takes one ticket," Carpenter said. "I just kept believing maybe one day that will be me."
She said her winnings will make for a more comfortable retirement in a couple of years.
"It just gives me more of a sense of security right now, knowing I have something to fall back on if something happens," Carpenter said.