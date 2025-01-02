Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- An Australian snake handler was summoned to a New South Wales home, where a resident found one of the world's deadliest snakes coiled up inside his lawn mower.

Troy Hovenden, also known as The Reptile Bloke, posted a video to Facebook showing the scene he arrived to find at a home in Blue Mountains, west of Sydney.

Advertisement

Hovenden determined the serpent spotted by the caller was an eastern brown snake, the second-most venomous species of snake in the world.

Hovenden said he was able to identify the snake's species by the telltale yellow spots on the underside.

He said the incident should serve as a reminder to New South Wales residents to keep an eye out for snakes.

"I have had one other instance personally that I can remember where a snake got inside a lawn mower," Hovenden told 9news.com.au. "It does happen from time to time, it's a good place for them to hide and feel safe, so it's definitely something to be aware of."

The snake was safely captured in a matter of moments and was relocated into the wild.