Jan. 2, 2025

Montana man unofficially breaks world record for kettleball swings

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A Montana man unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by completing 5,148 pounds worth of kettleball swings in one minute.

Ray Hibnes, of Butte, selected a 132-pound kettleball at his local gym, Kinetic Fitness, and completed 38 swings in 60 seconds to attempt the world record for the most weight lifted by kettlebell swing in one minute.

Hibnes lifted the equivalent of 5,148 pounds, smashing the previous record of 4,815 pounds set by Swiss man Stefan Schwitter in 2023.

His attempt must now be reviewed by Guinness World Records to become official.

Hibnes said he foresees more world record attempts in his future.

"This is part of a bigger goal that hopefully I can use something that I am relatively good at to work with people who know how to raise money for charitable events and tie that in and hopefully we can do more than just swing a piece of steel around," he told KXLF-TV.

