Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A deer that apparently "had a little too much fun celebrating the new year" ended up needing to be rescued from between the slats of a fence in England.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said on social media that the White Watch Cambridge crew was dispatched to a report of a deer stuck in an Impington fence on New Year's Day.

"This muntjac deer must've had a little too much fun celebrating the new year after it found itself stuck in railings in the early hours of New Year's Day," the post said.

Firefighters were able to remove the uninjured deer from the fence and "let it on its way," officials wrote.