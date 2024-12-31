Virginia zoo seeks a name for newborn pygmy hippo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia is asking for the public's help to choose a name for its newborn pygmy hippo.

The female baby, born Dec. 9 to parents Iris and Corwin, is currently in an off-exhibit area with her mother to give the pair time to bond before going on public display.

The zoo is asking members of the public to cast votes in an online poll to choose the baby hippo's name. The options selected by zoo officials are Poppy, Juniper, Hammie Mae and Omi.

The baby's name is due to be announced on New Year's Day.