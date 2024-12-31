Nearly 200 people take turns in ice water pool for Polish city's record attempt

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A Polish city announced it broke a world record when nearly 200 people took turns immersing themselves in a small pool filled with water and ice.

The City of Międzyzdroje did not release an exact count of the participants, but officials said they are confident the nearly 200 participants hailing from around the country were enough to take the Guinness World Records title for the largest ice swimming relay.

The participants each spent a few minutes in ice water pool before tapping in the next cold water swimmer.

The attempt's organizers included Katarzyna Jakubowska, who holds the record for the longest full-body ice contact by a woman: 3 hours, 6 minutes and 45 seconds.

The participants included Michał Jurkowski, who is training to take on the male version of the longest full-body ice contact record next year. His time to beat is 4 hours and 2 minutes.