Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A Missouri man asked a gas station clerk to pick out a lottery ticket for him and ended up winning $2 million from a scratch-off game. The man told Missouri Lottery officials he stopped for gas at the QuikTrip station on Kingshighway Boulevard in St. Louis and ended up buying a 200X The Cash scratch-off ticket. Advertisement

"I asked the clerk for any $20 ticket, and this was the one that was picked," the player said.

The man scratched his ticket in the parking lot and discovered he was a $2 million winner.

"I couldn't believe it," he recalled. "I looked at it at least 30 times to make sure it was real!'

The winner did not reveal whether he has any immediate plans for his prize money.