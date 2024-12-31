Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A concerned neighbor with a drone helped rescue a dog that spent nearly a full day stranded on the thin ice covering a New Jersey lake.

The 20-month-old pooch, named Brooklyn, was spotted on the thin ice covering Lake Parsippany and appeared to be too afraid of strangers to venture off the ice.

Advertisement

Neighbor Kishan Patel attached some chicken to his drone and attempted to lure Brooklyn to shore, and it initially appeared to be working, but Brooklyn fled back out onto the lake when she spotted the rescuers on shore.

Once the sun went down, Patel used his drone to pinpoint Brooklyn's location for a police officer who went out onto the ice.

The officer was able to find the canine, who fled to shore -- and kept on fleeing.

Brooklyn was safely found the next morning on a local resident's porch.

"As a dog owner myself, I can sympathize with what the owner must have been feeling during this ordeal," Patel told Good Morning America. "I am really happy the dog is off the ice now, warm and back home."