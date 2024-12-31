Wash. residents urged not to release mylar balloons for New Year's

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Utility officials in Washington are reminding residents not to release mylar balloons to celebrate the New Year after 155 discarded balloons were collected by workers during the past 12 months.

Tacoma Public Utilities said on social media that workers have collected 155 mylar balloons found in various locations around the area during 2024.

Advertisement

TPU shared photos and videos of the balloons arranged "for dramatic effect."

"Mylar balloons have a significant impact on the environment because they are non-biodegradable," the post said. "These balloons litter the landscape, fall into streams, hit power lines, and are occasionally found floating in the drinking water reservoir."

Officials wrote that even balloon strings can "entangle wildlife and be mistaken for food by birds and aquatic animals. They also have a negative impact on water quality due to pollution and particle contamination in riverbeds."

Advertisement

The post urged New Year's Eve revelers to be responsible with their balloons.

"If you purchase balloons for your next celebration, handle them carefully and ensure they do not release into the air," officials wrote. "Consider using them indoors, tying them to weights, and deflating them when done. Our trees and salmon thank you!"