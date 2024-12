1 of 2 | Police in Knoxville, Tenn., were called to a local Wendy's to round up a pig running loose in the parking lot. Photo courtesy of the Knoxville Police Department/Facebook

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Police in Tennessee responded to a Wendy's parking lot to round up a different sort of Baconator -- a large pig. The Knoxville Police Department said on social media that officers were called to the Wendy's on North Broadway in Knoxville on a report of "an apparently escaped pig." Advertisement

They arrived to find the animal running loose through the parking lot.

"Animal Services Officers with Young Williams Animal Center took control of the pig after it was captured," police said.

There was no information released on where the pig came from or how it managed to escape.