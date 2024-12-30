Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A Florida family's dog, missing for nearly 10 days, returned home for the holidays and rang her family's doorbell about 2:30 a.m.

Green Cove Springs resident Brooke Comer said her family's 4-year-old German shepherd mix, Athena, went missing Dec. 15, and the neighborhood rallied to try to find her.

"People all the way from Jacksonville and Saint Augustine were like inboxing me," Comer told WDSU-TV.

Comer said Athena brought herself home in what she described to First Coast News as "a Christmas miracle."

"It was about 2:30 a.m. She came pawing at the door, ringing the doorbell," Comer said. "Which was Christmas Eve. And then that morning I woke up to -- she had made it on everybody's [doorbell] camera."

Comer shared her own doorbell camera footage, showing Athena scratching at the door and jumping up on her hind legs to ring the bell.

Comer said her kids all woke up from the commotion when she brought Athena inside.

"Like I was excited, but I tried not to wake up the kids but the kids woke up anyways from the excitement," Comer said.

She said Athena seems happy to be home.

"She has not stopped whining or howling since she's got home, so she's definitely found her voice," Comer said.